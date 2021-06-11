-$0.20 EPS Expected for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.15). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07.

Shares of BCLI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,739. The stock has a market cap of $143.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.02. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 805,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 413,021 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 357,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 272,294 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 100,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.