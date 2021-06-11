Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

XAIR stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,077. Beyond Air has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $112.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

