Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.490-4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.10.

MO traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.69. 446,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,157,227. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $91.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

