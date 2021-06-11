Auto Trader Group’s (ATDRY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,286. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.23.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

