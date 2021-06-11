Auto Trader Group’s (ATDRY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,286. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.23.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

