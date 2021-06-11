Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-620 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,142. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWIM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.86.

In related news, Director James E. Cline acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 over the last 90 days.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

