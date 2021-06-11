Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Down 95.7% in May

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SHCAY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. 2,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,487. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Sharp has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.67.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sharp will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHCAY shares. Mizuho lowered Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

