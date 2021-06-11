Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 480.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qantas Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

Qantas Airways stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328. Qantas Airways has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.87.

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.