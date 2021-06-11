Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Update

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the May 13th total of 739,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PAHGF remained flat at $$6.13 during trading on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

PAHGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.