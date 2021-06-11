Analysts Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. The Trade Desk posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $8.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Trade Desk.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $749.14.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total transaction of $643,040.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,255.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,729 shares of company stock valued at $83,940,451 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $272,354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 407.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,232,000 after purchasing an additional 312,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,241,000 after purchasing an additional 104,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

TTD traded up $9.41 on Friday, reaching $599.68. 31,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,424. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $343.04 and a one year high of $972.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $628.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.47.

The Trade Desk shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.