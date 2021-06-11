Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS ERFSF traded up $4.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.75. 1,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.40. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

