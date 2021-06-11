Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $34.12 million and $203,808.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.80 or 0.00071967 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00057227 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00165812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00194241 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.21 or 0.01147363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,212.95 or 0.99942339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,273,145 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

