J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Up 777.6% in May

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 777.6% from the May 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

JSAIY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,023. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.9796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on JSAIY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

