Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.42. 206,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,804,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.