swisspartners Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

swisspartners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 272,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 103,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.13. The stock had a trading volume of 113,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,719. The firm has a market cap of $434.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.