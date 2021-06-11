DigitalNote Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.78 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $12.78 million and $148,742.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.50 or 0.00680107 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,045,130,538 coins and its circulating supply is 4,897,725,097 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

