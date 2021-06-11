Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

TRMLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.41. 17,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,492. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.28. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.