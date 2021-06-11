Analysts Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Price Target at $10.33

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

UTI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.75. 1,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,101. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $188.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.6% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 674,357 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 604,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 378.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 443,982 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 30.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 587,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 136,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

