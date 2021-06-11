Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.550-4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 million-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.63 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CTRN traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.95. 10,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,054. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.50. The company has a market cap of $800.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 7.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,775 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

