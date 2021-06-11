Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $2.50 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,530 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.7% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.24. The stock had a trading volume of 174,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,439. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $322.03 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

