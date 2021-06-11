Maytus Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Maytus Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.4% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% during the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.12. 99,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.