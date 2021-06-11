Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Raia Drogasil stock remained flat at $$5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87. Raia Drogasil has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.06.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile
