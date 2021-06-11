Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Raia Drogasil stock remained flat at $$5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87. Raia Drogasil has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.06.

Get Raia Drogasil alerts:

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated a network of 2,223 drug stores in 23 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of SÃ£o Paulo and Tocantins.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.