Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Update

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the May 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HDIUF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $42.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDIUF remained flat at $$25.93 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.92. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $29.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.3207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

