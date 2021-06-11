TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.76 Million

Brokerages expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to post sales of $430.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $446.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $413.50 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $373.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TPI Composites.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

In related news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $83,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,457 shares of company stock worth $10,186,419 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,189,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,741,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after buying an additional 590,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after buying an additional 575,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,089,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.94. 8,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,407. TPI Composites has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.