Brokerages Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) PT at $41.20

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 444,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 66,702 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACB stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 94,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,158. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.44.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

