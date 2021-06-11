The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion.

The Toro stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.98. 5,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The Toro has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.81.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.33.

In other The Toro news, VP Jody M. Christy sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $167,888.73. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,806,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

