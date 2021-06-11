Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,173 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.85. The company had a trading volume of 136,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,622. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

