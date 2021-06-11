Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 15,195 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,195 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.8% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $247.21. The company had a trading volume of 56,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,610. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $164.51 and a 52-week high of $261.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

