Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 295 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 1,346,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after buying an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,708,000 after buying an additional 997,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 119,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,087. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.