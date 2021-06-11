Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.3% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $17,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.49. The company had a trading volume of 78,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.65. The stock has a market cap of $175.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $164.51 and a 52 week high of $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

