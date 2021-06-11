Argent Trust Co Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in The Boeing by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 394,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $84,390,000 after buying an additional 38,148 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.35.

BA stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.34. The stock had a trading volume of 337,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,857,263. The firm has a market cap of $144.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.47. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

