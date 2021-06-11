Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Short Interest Up 1,140.0% in May

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 1,140.0% from the May 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MTTRY remained flat at $$0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ceconomy has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

