Karbo (KRB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Million

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Karbo has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $164.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Karbo has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.38 or 0.00679380 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 132.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002761 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,088,904 coins. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Buying and Selling Karbo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KRBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.