GXChain (GXC) Price Down 31.6% This Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. GXChain has a total market cap of $47.64 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001832 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000191 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000964 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000562 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,308,589 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

