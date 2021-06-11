Contrasting Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) & Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY)

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) and Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sony Group and Technicolor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony Group $84.90 billion 1.43 $11.01 billion $8.84 11.24 Technicolor $4.26 billion 0.01 -$257.60 million N/A N/A

Sony Group has higher revenue and earnings than Technicolor.

Profitability

This table compares Sony Group and Technicolor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony Group 13.02% 21.70% 4.55% Technicolor N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sony Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technicolor has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sony Group and Technicolor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sony Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Technicolor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Sony Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sony Group beats Technicolor on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company produces, acquires, and distributes live-action and animated motion pictures for theatrical release, as well as scripted and animated series, unscripted reality or light entertainment, daytime serials, game shows, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operates a visual effects and animation unit; manages a studio facility; and operates television and digital networks, and post-production facilities. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services televisions, and video and sound products; interchangeable lens, compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, tablets, accessories, and applications; and metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, large-scale integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, it offers Internet broadband network services; creates and distributes content for PCs and mobile phones; and provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as batteries, recording media, and storage media products. The company was formerly known as Sony Corporation and changed its name to Sony Group Corporation in April 2021. Sony Group Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Technicolor Company Profile

Technicolor SA develops, creates, and delivers products and services for the media and entertainment sectors in France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home. The Production Services segment offers visual effects (VFX) services, including pre-visualization, asset creation, texturing, animation, rigging, rotoscoping, lighting, match move, and compositing; and computer-generated imagery animation solutions. This segment offers its services for feature films, episodic, advertising, video games, and other audiovisual content. The DVD Services segment replicates, packages, and distributes video game and music CD, DVD, and Blu-ray discs; and provides turnkey integrated supply-chain solutions, and returns handling and freight management, as well as procurement, and other inventory management and related services. The Connected Home segment offers a portfolio of broadband and video customer premise equipment, including broadband modems and gateways, digital set-top boxes, and Internet of Things connected devices for Pay-TV operators and network service providers, as well as develops software solutions. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

