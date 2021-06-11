-$0.04 EPS Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.01. Twin Disc reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Twin Disc stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.60 million, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.58. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Twin Disc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 78,524 shares during the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

