Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.010-1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.26 million.
Shares of FIVE traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,567. Five Below has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.