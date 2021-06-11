Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.010-1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.26 million.

Shares of FIVE traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,567. Five Below has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.60.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.