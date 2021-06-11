SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the May 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SSAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue raised SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$2.65 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,493. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. Research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

