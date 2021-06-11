Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Update

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the May 13th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tower One Wireless stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,260. Tower One Wireless has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.13.
Tower One Wireless Company Profile
