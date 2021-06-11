Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.44

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$40.44 and last traded at C$40.38, with a volume of 167698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPX. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 1.8699999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23.

About Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

