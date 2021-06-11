Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives C$38.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TSE:ZZZ traded down C$0.21 on Friday, hitting C$29.01. 61,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,111. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$14.92 and a 52 week high of C$35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

