WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.99 Million

Analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to report sales of $72.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.51 million to $74.47 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $58.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $296.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.86 million to $302.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $306.96 million, with estimates ranging from $302.14 million to $314.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WETF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.98. 10,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,679. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

