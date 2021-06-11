Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.00. The company had a trading volume of 66,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.66.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.