Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-6.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $470.61. 44,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,365. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $292.41 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $491.38.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,239,016. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

