Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 166,870 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 228.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.4% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $52,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,807,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $295,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,011. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $155.65 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

