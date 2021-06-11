LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.14 million and $86.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00136023 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001844 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.99 or 0.00696340 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,623,537 coins and its circulating supply is 51,410,761 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

