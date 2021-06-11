Analysts Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to report $139.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.86 million and the highest is $139.68 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $117.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $575.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $565.44 million to $586.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $700.31 million, with estimates ranging from $670.08 million to $728.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%.

KNSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $162.84. The company had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,048. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $141.85 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

