$2.06 EPS Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.63 and the lowest is $1.92. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.31 to $13.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $14.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,165. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 213,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,076,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 733,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,430,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

