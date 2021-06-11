Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,839 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.22. 54,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,232. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

