Brokerages Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. Old National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,422,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,321,000 after purchasing an additional 147,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after acquiring an additional 193,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 603,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.71. 24,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,320. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.97. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

