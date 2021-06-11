Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. QIAGEN posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on QGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in QIAGEN by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after buying an additional 197,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,633,000 after acquiring an additional 292,071 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,255,000 after acquiring an additional 113,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,572,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

